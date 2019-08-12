Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.98

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $6.61. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 234,279 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 217.74%.

In other news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,891,382.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

