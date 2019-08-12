Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.60. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 502 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

