SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $43.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

SE opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23. SEA has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $75,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $16,980,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $28,986,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,575 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $36,041,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

