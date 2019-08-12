Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 21,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,520. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

