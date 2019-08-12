Scentre Group (SCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ASX:SCG opened at A$4.00 ($2.84) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.96. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of A$4.45 ($3.16).

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.