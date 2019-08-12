Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,197.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 539,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 523,254 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 981,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,146,000 after purchasing an additional 514,184 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 462,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 425,373 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $95,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,085,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,559,000 after purchasing an additional 340,157 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.12. 160,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

