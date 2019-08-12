Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 807 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. 10,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

