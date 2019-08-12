Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

