Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $333,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,423,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,834,297. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

