Saga’s (SAGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Saga stock opened at GBX 45.54 ($0.60) on Friday. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.79.

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel purchased 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

