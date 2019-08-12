Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives GBX 83.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SAGA traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 44.64 ($0.58). 1,873,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.79. Saga has a 52-week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85). The company has a market cap of $501.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

In other news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel bought 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

