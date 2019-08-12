Ryder Capital Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RYD)

Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ASX:RYD traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting A$1.41 ($1.00). 74,910 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.32. Ryder Capital has a one year low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a one year high of A$1.50 ($1.07).

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

