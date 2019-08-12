Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,048 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

NYSE COP traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

