Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.