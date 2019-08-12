Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 155,190 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,190 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 152,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,877. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock worth $1,545,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.