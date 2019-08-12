Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.10 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $77,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $381,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.90. 40,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,153. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.