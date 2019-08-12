Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,313 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after buying an additional 626,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

