Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 17,339,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,040,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,159,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,876,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

