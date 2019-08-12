Royal Bank of Canada Drops Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,051. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $310,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,092 shares of company stock worth $2,707,227. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 443,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

