Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$8.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE MAV opened at C$5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.52 million and a PE ratio of -57.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52 week low of C$5.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.15.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$32.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.