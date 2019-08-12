Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) a $17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Montage Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montage Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:MR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 411,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,980. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montage Resources news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Reinhart purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $85,035. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Montage Resources by 137.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Montage Resources by 88.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Montage Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Montage Resources by 36,247.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 518,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Montage Resources by 34.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

