Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,050,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 15,828.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,876 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $30,913,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,399.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $8,314,486. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

