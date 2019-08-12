Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,074 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.43. 91,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.