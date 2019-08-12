Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $263,000. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. 3,674,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

