Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.34. 4,849,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,355. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

