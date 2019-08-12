Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Roku from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.98.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $128.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $2,616,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,733 shares of company stock worth $67,177,042 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

