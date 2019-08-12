Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RMCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.43. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

