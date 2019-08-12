Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.01. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 120 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $219.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.75.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 502.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

