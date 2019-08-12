Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after buying an additional 2,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.48.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,924,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.17. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

