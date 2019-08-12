Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.