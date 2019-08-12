Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (BMV:DBJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (BMV:DBJP) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 153,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP during the first quarter valued at $1,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

DBJP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. DBX ETF TR/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $900.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38.

