Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,802 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,059,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,078,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $142.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,349,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $143.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

