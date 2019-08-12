Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,179.66. 23,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $836.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

