River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after buying an additional 326,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

