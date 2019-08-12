River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,242 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,489,000 after buying an additional 1,163,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,576,000 after buying an additional 543,437 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

In related news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

