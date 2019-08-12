Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

