Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. OTR Global lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 1,123,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 10.08%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

