Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) traded down 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.20, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11.

About Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

