Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post $67.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.34 million and the highest is $69.41 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $54.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $261.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.84 million to $266.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $295.58 million, with estimates ranging from $275.93 million to $311.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

REXR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 466,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 48.8% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,836,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

