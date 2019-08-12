Reviewing Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) & Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Usio and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usio -14.73% -36.84% -5.90% Net 1 UEPS Technologies -25.48% -7.37% -5.18%

4.2% of Usio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Usio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Usio and Net 1 UEPS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usio 0 0 0 0 N/A Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.66%. Given Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Net 1 UEPS Technologies is more favorable than Usio.

Volatility and Risk

Usio has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Usio and Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usio $25.02 million 1.89 -$3.78 million ($0.31) -9.03 Net 1 UEPS Technologies $612.89 million 0.32 $64.34 million $1.96 1.77

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Usio. Usio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Net 1 UEPS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Net 1 UEPS Technologies beats Usio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. The company markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers, as well as markets and sells prepaid card program directly to corporations and to consumers through the Internet. Usio, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Pineapple Payments. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers welfare benefit distribution services for the South African government; and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes mobile subscriber starter packs; and provides financing and project management services to develop and maintain a tower network, as well as operates Money4Jam, a micro-jobbing platform that connects companies and job-seekers for the completion of micro-jobs through mobile phone technology. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

