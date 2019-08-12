Reviewing Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) & Kforce (OTCMKTS:KFRC)

Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Corporate Resource Services does not pay a dividend. Kforce pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and Kforce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kforce $1.42 billion 0.58 $57.98 million $2.30 14.81

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A Kforce 9.73% 32.02% 14.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Kforce shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Kforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corporate Resource Services and Kforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kforce beats Corporate Resource Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Resource Services

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas comprising information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

