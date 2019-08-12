Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.27. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 83,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

