Resources & Energy Group (ASX:REZ) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Resources & Energy Group Ltd (ASX:REZ) traded down 14% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 256,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,244% from the average session volume of 19,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

In other news, insider Gavin Rezos bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($354,609.93). Also, insider Richard Poole 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th.

Resources & Energy Group Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of suitable mineral deposits, including gold and silver. The Company’s segments include Geothermal, Gold and Other. The Company has mining sites in Western Australian and Queensland. The Company has two mines in either an exploration or development phase.

