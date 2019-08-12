Resource America Inc. Reduces Position in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Resource America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,398 shares during the quarter. WhiteHorse Finance comprises about 2.2% of Resource America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $409,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 62.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Francis Burke acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $105,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,210,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

