Resource America Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Resource America Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 34.5% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 372,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 95,566 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPY. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.