Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.26

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

