Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.26

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.