Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.92

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 110096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,054 shares of company stock valued at $407,096 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

