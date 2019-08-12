Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA):

8/9/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair. They wrote, “We are encouraged by the continued growth of Andexxa, particularly with 74% of sales in the quarter coming from hospitals reordering Andexxa. In addition, management commentary continues to be positive, highlighting the increased utilization trends with current accounts, recent increase in CMS NT AP reimbursement level (to 65% from 50%), access to the Veterans Administration health system, and first sales in Europe. We believe there is continued long- term momentum for Andexxa beyond the addition of new accounts over the next several quarters, including strong growth of the factor Xa class, label expansion to include urgent surgery and enoxaparin, and continued guidance recommendations including the recent Joint Commission updates.””

8/8/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/10/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/17/2019 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 892,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,785. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after buying an additional 842,354 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,465,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 131,750 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

