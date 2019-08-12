Request Network (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253,015.00

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Request Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00264852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.01250201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Request Network Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Koinex, OKEx, Kyber Network, COSS, WazirX, DDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bancor Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

