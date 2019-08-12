Ren (REN) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $91.25 million and $3.06 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, OKEx, Tidex and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Binance, Tidex, UEX, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

